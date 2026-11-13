A scientific review led by researchers at Curtin University in Australia found an association between smoking and an increased risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. As Euronews reports, the analysis covered around 2.8 million people and was published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

Risk rises with the number of cigarettes

Smokers had a 31% higher risk of developing dementia than people who had never smoked. The figure was 40% for Alzheimer’s disease and 52% for vascular dementia.

The authors also found a relationship between the number of cigarettes smoked and the likelihood of dementia. Among those who smoke 10 cigarettes a day, the risk was 16% higher, while among people who smoke 20 cigarettes daily, it was 34% higher than among those who had never smoked.

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Quitting smoking

Lead researcher Mario Serfo said the findings indicate a need to consider smoking’s impact on brain health alongside its known risks to the heart and lungs and its cancer risk. According to him, the association between smoking and dementia becomes stronger as the number of cigarettes consumed increases.

People who quit smoking did not have a higher risk of dementia compared with those who had never smoked, and their risk was lower than that of people who continued to smoke. At the same time, the researchers stressed that the findings do not prove a direct causal relationship. They called for information about brain health to be included in cigarette pack warnings and smoking cessation programmes, and for the impact of the timing of quitting and the duration of abstinence on dementia risk to be studied.

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