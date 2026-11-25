Japanese scientists have identified an association between active smoking during pregnancy and lower cognitive-adaptive and overall development scores in boys at the age of four. The clinical significance of the identified differences currently remains uncertain, News-Medical reports.

Data from the Japanese study

Researchers used data from the nationwide prospective cohort study, the Japan Environment and Children’s Study. The final analysis included 4,326 children aged two and 4,000 children aged four.

Prenatal tobacco exposure was assessed by the level of cotinine in mothers’ urine collected during the second or third trimester. Cotinine is a breakdown product of nicotine and a marker of recent exposure to it. Participants were classified as active smokers or as non-smokers or passive smokers.

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Differences among four-year-old boys

Among boys whose mothers were assigned to the active-smoking group, cognitive-adaptive development scores were approximately 3.8 points lower, and overall development scores were 3.7 points lower, than in the comparison group. On the study scale, 100 points correspond to a level of development consistent with the child’s age.

Language and social development scores in boys were also approximately 3.6 points lower, but the statistical evidence for this association was weaker. Among girls, the difference was minor and the results were inconclusive. In two-year-old children of both sexes, researchers found no clear evidence of substantial differences depending on the mother’s smoking status.

The authors accounted for, among other factors, maternal education, breastfeeding at six months, psychological distress, alcohol consumption during pregnancy, body mass index, and age at delivery. At the same time, they noted that a single urine test does not make it possible to track changes in smoking habits, and that unaccounted-for factors could have influenced the results. The article was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

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