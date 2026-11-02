Ski resorts in Japan’s Chugoku region are postponing the opening of the season and reducing the number of operating days due to a lack of snow and higher temperatures. The Japan Times reports.

Megahira Snow Resort in the city of Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, plans to open on December 18, about a week later than last year. The resort’s general manager, Yuichi Iino, explained that artificial snow can melt because of warm weather if production begins too early.

The resort, which opened in 1998, began using snowmaking machines the following year. It now operates for about 80 days annually, up to 30 days fewer than in its most successful years. About 15 years ago, natural snow allowed the resort to operate for up to 30 days per season, while now there are between 10 and 14 such days.

Artificial snow does not fully solve the problem

Kotobiki Forest Park in the town of Iinan, Shimane Prefecture, also expects to begin its season only in the third week of December, about two weeks later than five years ago. Manager Kazuki Fukuoka noted that snow falling in winter is increasingly turning into rain because of daytime warming. This makes it difficult to maintain snow cover on the slopes.

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Resorts’ costs are also rising because of more expensive electricity needed to operate snowmaking machines. At the same time, facilities that still depend on natural snow are forced to shorten their operating period and consider costly investments in artificial snow production equipment.

Investments of hundreds of millions of yen

Hiroshima Kenmin no Mori resort in northern Hiroshima Prefecture operated for 53 days last season, compared with a target of 60–70 days. Its general manager, Naoto Iori, believes it will be impossible to operate without artificial snow in ten years, but installing the necessary equipment would require hundreds of millions of yen.

A study by a group of researchers led by Hokkaido University, released in September, concluded that if the average global temperature rises by 4 degrees Celsius compared with the pre-industrial level, only seven Japanese resorts will be able to operate fully using natural snow alone. Three of them are located in Hokkaido, while one each is in Akita, Yamagata, Nagano, and Gunma prefectures.

Dogoyama Kougen Ski Resort in the city of Shobara, which also operates thanks to natural snow, was open from December to March about 30 years ago. In recent years, it has operated only in January and February. Resort president Minoru Imada said the facility does not plan to buy snowmaking machines because of the declining popularity of winter sports and the difficulty of recouping such investments.

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