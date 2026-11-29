Kuwait has approved an agreement between the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council that provides for stronger cooperation in combating crime, searching for persons, border protection and the exchange of security information. The decision was formalized by Decree-Law No. 139 of 2026, The National reports.

Searches and information exchange

The parties to the agreement will cooperate in searching for people wanted for violations of laws or public order, regardless of their nationality. States must also take the necessary legal measures against such persons.

The document provides for the exchange of names and data on deported persons, as well as people considered to have a dangerous criminal past. The countries must inform one another about the movements of these persons.

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Cooperation at the borders

The agreement also concerns the exchange of information about crimes committed or being prepared in one of the states that are connected to criminal groups, as well as measures to track and counter them.

It separately provides for cooperation to prevent the illegal entry and exit of people, combat smuggling and illegal border crossings. At a state's request, the states will be able to provide personal data on their citizens or residents who fall within the remit of interior ministries, taking into account national legislation and international obligations.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh on November 13, 2012, and in December of the same year it was approved at the 33rd summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain.

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