Kuwait summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Tutunji and handed him an official note of protest over a statement by the Iranian embassy concerning an Iranian citizen sentenced to death in the country. Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Al-Mashaan met with the diplomat on Wednesday, The National reports.

Kuwait's objections

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said the Iranian embassy's comments constituted interference in the state's internal affairs and an infringement on its sovereignty and the independence of its judiciary. The ministry called on Tehran to comply with international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The diplomatic dispute arose after Kuwait's Criminal Court sentenced three men to death on Monday. They faced charges including spying for Iran, collaborating with the Lebanese group Hezbollah, and preparing an assassination attempt on the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.

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The court also sentenced eight men to five years in prison with hard labor each. According to the court, directing a group inside Kuwait to assassinate an official responsible for internal security on the instructions of a foreign party was a hostile act against the state.

Iranian embassy's position

The Iranian embassy denied the Iranian citizen's involvement in any plot to assassinate officials or threaten Kuwait's national security. The diplomatic mission said the man had not been in Kuwait for the past ten years and called the accusations unfounded. The death sentences can still be appealed.

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