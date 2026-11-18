Kuwait’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said that early on Wednesday, the country’s air defense systems responded to drone attacks that the military described as hostile. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a military statement.

Military statement

The General Staff said that explosions residents may hear could be the result of attacks being intercepted by air defense systems. The military urged the public to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities.

The statement did not specify the origin of the drones. It also provided no information about possible deaths, injuries, or damage.

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Events in the region

The Kuwaiti military’s statement came after Iranian broadcaster IRIB said on Tuesday that U.S. forces had struck several locations on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Anadolu Agency notes that on February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, after which Tehran attacked Israel and U.S. military facilities in Arab countries. According to the agency, in June the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding and began negotiations, which later reached a deadlock over differences concerning safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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