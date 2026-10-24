Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), said in Jos, Nigeria, that a government led by presidential candidate Peter Obi, if it wins the 2027 election, will focus on security, education, agriculture and job creation. Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Kwankwaso made the statement at a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Jos, Plateau State. The event was attended by party leaders, supporters, civil society representatives and journalists. Peter Obi did not attend the meeting.

According to Kwankwaso, Obi called him earlier on Friday and explained that he could not travel to Plateau State due to circumstances beyond his control. He also said that both candidates plan to return to the state for another meeting.

Security and education

Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor and defence minister, named insecurity, poverty, hunger, unemployment and industrial decline among Nigeria’s most pressing problems. He criticized what he called the indifference of political leaders to regular killings linked to banditry, insurgency and intercommunal violence.

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Kwankwaso said an Obi administration would expand access to education, primarily in northern Nigeria. Referring to his experience leading Kano State, he said the local authorities ensured that children could attend primary school and that eligible students could continue their education at secondary and higher education institutions.

Jobs and support for farmers

Kwankwaso linked youth unemployment to the decline of industrial enterprises and factories, including in Plateau State. According to him, the proposed administration will focus on reviving agriculture, supporting farmers and creating jobs for young Nigerians.

At the same time, Kwankwaso did not provide specific figures on job creation or explain how these programs would be funded. He called on Plateau State residents to support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket in the 2027 presidential election and protect their votes.

The meeting took place amid efforts by opposition politicians to form an alliance ahead of the election. Kwankwaso had previously rejected calls to make way for the African Democratic Congress or another opposition platform.

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