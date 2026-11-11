Australia’s state of Queensland has the country’s longest average time for completing onshore wind farm projects — about three years. At the same time, the state accounts for half of all planned onshore wind power capacity in Australia, ABC News Australia reports.

According to the Clean Energy Council, Queensland projects worth A$5.8 billion have already secured the necessary financing or are under construction. If all approved projects are implemented, the state’s installed wind capacity could be approximately one and a half times greater than the current capacity of its coal-fired generation.

What is slowing construction

Former Origin Energy executive and Grattan Institute senior fellow Tony Wood named local community concerns, policy uncertainty, slow construction of electricity transmission networks and rising work costs among the reasons for the industry’s slow development.

The Queensland government changed planning rules: developers of wind and solar projects must conduct social impact assessments and enter into community benefit agreements. Authorities also cancelled two major wind projects — Moonlight Range and Forest Wind — which together could have supplied electricity to about 760,000 households.

Wood also said that the state government had abandoned renewable energy targets without clearly explaining its position on renewable sources. According to him, this disappointed investors, who need a clearer understanding of government policy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Queensland Treasurer and Energy Minister David Janetzki said the government encourages private investment in new generation. According to him, the government’s energy roadmap provides for longer use of coal, more gas and private investment in renewable energy.

Projects and capacity

Queensland has 10 operating wind farms with more than 500 turbines, while another 17 projects have been approved or are under construction. The largest operating facility is the 923 MW MacIntyre Wind Farm near Warwick, which is estimated to be capable of supplying electricity to about 620,000 households.

The largest future projects could be Bungaban Wind Farm in the Western Downs region and the Wongalee Wind Energy Project west of Townsville. Each could have a capacity of up to 1,400 MW. Once all planned facilities are completed, the total number of wind turbines in the state could rise to 1,383.

Queensland Renewable Energy Council chief executive Katie-Anne Mulder said developers need to consult communities and earn their trust. She also noted that the industry needs greater certainty regarding energy policy so that the state does not lose billions of dollars in private investment.

Read us on