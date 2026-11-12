The Queensland government in Australia has allowed holders of seniors, carers and companion cards to add them to the new Service Queensland government app. Physical cards will remain valid, while the digital format will be optional, ABC News Australia reports.

The app will include 22 types of documents

Service Queensland has replaced the digital driver's licence app. Following the update, the total number of licences and accreditations that can be stored in the app will be 22.

Customer Service Minister Steve Minnikin said the changes were intended to give older state residents more choice and opportunities to access government services in person, by phone or online. Minister for Families, Seniors and Disability Services Amanda Stoker stressed that digital cards should make important documents easier to access for those eligible for them.

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Choice was described as key

National Seniors Australia chief executive Chris Grice welcomed the changes, noting that the digital literacy of older Australians has increased significantly in recent years. At the same time, he said it was important for many people to retain physical cards and the option of receiving services in person.

Grice also said that older people's concerns about digitalisation are often related to personal and cybersecurity. In his view, combining technology with face-to-face services enables people to verify the information they receive on their phones.

Separately, the state authorities announced the launch of a mobile service centre for regional communities. It will regularly visit towns in northern and far northern Queensland, providing government services on site.

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