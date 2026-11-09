Authorities in the Australian state of Queensland may consider introducing tougher laws after two separate cases of vandalism involving military memorials in Cleveland and Hervey Bay. State Premier and Minister for Veterans David Crisafulli described the damage to the Cleveland memorial as “disgraceful.”

He said the government would monitor the progress of the case in court and consider tougher laws if needed.

As ABC News reports, a broken column of a 106-year-old memorial cenotaph was discovered at Anzac Park in Cleveland, east of Brisbane, on Sunday morning. Photos show that the column that stood on the memorial had fallen and shattered.

At around midday on Monday, a 20-year-old Cleveland resident attended a police station and is now assisting the investigation. Police are also seeking three other people who were reported to have been in the area at the time of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flagpole damaged in Hervey Bay

In another case, surveillance cameras recorded a black Nissan Navara pickup truck crashing into the flagpole of the local Returned and Services League branch in Hervey Bay three times shortly before 07:00. Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and found a 38-year-old man in a vehicle nearby.

The man was charged with a number of offences, including wilful damage to property, possessing a knife in a public place and drug-related offences. A mattress was on the hood and windscreen of the pickup truck.

On the eve of Remembrance Day

Both incidents occurred several days before Remembrance Day, marked on November 11. Brad Gray, head of the local Returned and Services League branch in Hervey Bay, said he did not expect the flagpole to be repaired in time for the commemorative events. At the same time, he noted that there were no plans to change the programme of Wednesday’s events.

Read us on