The Queensland government in Australia is investigating possible fraud in the Victim Assist Queensland program, which provides financial assistance to people affected by crime. This was reported by ABC News.

The program provides payments for expenses related to recovery after a crime, including psychological counselling, legal services and relocation. Direct victims of violent crimes may also receive one-off payments.

Increase in payments

The number of applications and the volume of payments under the program have increased significantly in recent years. In the 2024–2025 financial year, Victim Assist Queensland paid out nearly $244 million, compared with $100 million a year earlier. In the 2022–2023 financial year, payments were slightly below $40 million.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Overall, the total amount of payments under the program has approached half a billion dollars in recent years.

Possible tightening of rules

Youth Justice Minister Laura Gerber said that fraud involving financial assistance is a crime and takes support away from people who need it. She called on anyone with information about possible fraud to provide it.

Gerber did not rule out tightening the program's criteria to counter questionable claims, but did not answer questions about internal reviews of its effectiveness. Jillian O'Brien, director of the Association to Prevent Sexual Violence, urged caution regarding possible changes. She noted that mandatory reporting to police could become a barrier for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

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