The Queensland government in Australia has released a draft water plan that provides for limited harvesting of floodwater in the Lake Eyre Basin for agriculture. As ABC News Australia reports, the changes could allow landholders to store up to 1,000 megalitres, or 1 billion litres, of surface runoff.

The water is proposed for use in growing fodder crops during dry periods, supporting organic livestock supply chains and community facilities. The draft also provides for doubling the volume of unallocated water to 27,000 megalitres.

Floodwater for farms

The rivers and streams of the Georgina and Diamantina basins dry up for most of the year, but monsoon rains during the wet season create powerful flood flows that head towards Kati Thanda–Lake Eyre in South Australia. Under the current plan, which expires in 2027, landholders can harvest water during floods without a licence for domestic needs or livestock.

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Farmer David Butt, who works near the headwaters of the Diamantina River, said there is enough water to store during major floods. At the same time, he believes extraction should be limited by water levels, as the river has low flows in some years.

Concerns over downstream impact

Livestock producer Janet Brooke, whose farm is located near the Queensland–South Australia border, warned that properties downstream depend on floodwater to inundate pastures and support grass growth. According to her, even minor earthworks can significantly affect the natural movement of water.

David Phelps, head of the environmental organisation Desert Channels Queensland, said the draft contains no modelling of the impact of water extraction. An environmental assessment by Queensland's Department of Water Resources, released in June 2026, indicated that modelled data on runoff in the basin were unavailable, the total volume of water was unknown, and the impact on wetlands had not been sufficiently studied. Queensland Water Resources Minister Ann Leahy said the government would consider additional modelling. Consultations on the draft continue until 16 December.

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