IRGC reports fires on two tankers in Strait of Hormuz — OilPrice

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said fires broke out on two oil tankers and a tugboat in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the IRGC, one of the tankers struck a sea mine while attempting to move south of the strait. Another tanker caught fire in the eastern part of the strait while leaving it, and a tugboat that approached to assist it also caught fire.

Report by the British service

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations service, affiliated with the Royal Navy, reported an incident involving a tanker approximately 50 nautical miles north of the Qatari city of Madinat ash Shamal. According to the service, the vessel was hit by two unidentified projectiles. The condition of the crew, the extent of the damage, and the possible environmental impact had not been confirmed at the time of the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shipping data

As OilPrice reports, the IRGC also said the previous day that four oil tankers had been destroyed after, according to its version, striking sea mines in an area south of the Strait of Hormuz prohibited by Iran for navigation. The publication notes that the number of attacks on vessels in the region has increased in recent weeks.

According to Vortexa data cited by Reuters, exports of oil, condensate and fuel from the Middle East amounted to 17.1 million barrels per day in October, compared with 18.9 million barrels per day in September. Tanker-tracking services warn that the figures may be revised after additional shipping information becomes available. They are increasingly using satellite imagery because vessels turn off their transponders while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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