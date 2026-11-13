IRGC says it struck US radar in Bahrain — Jerusalem Post

In Bahrain, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had struck a US early-warning radar. The Jerusalem Post reports that this is Iran’s first claim of an attack on a US military facility in a Persian Gulf country since the beginning of September.

Iran’s version

Iranian state media reported that the IRGC described the strike as a response to an alleged air attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik County in southern Iran, in Hormozgan Province. The United States and Bahrain did not immediately comment on the claim.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Context of the confrontation

According to the publication, the conflict between Iran and the United States began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and spread across the region. Iran launched missiles and drones at US bases in Persian Gulf states and also sought to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington, for its part, imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would not hesitate to resume military strikes against Iran if it threatened US allies and American vessels.

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