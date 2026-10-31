The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that a fourth oil tanker struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian side, the vessel was attempting to leave the strait via a southern route that the IRGC described as unauthorized.

IRGC statement

As reported by Anadolu Agency, the supertanker was carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil. The IRGC Navy press service claims that the crew ignored repeated radio warnings not to use the southern passage through the strategic waterway.

According to the IRGC, a powerful explosion occurred after the vessel struck a mine, and the ship caught fire. Iranian military officials also said that this was already the fourth tanker fire in the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of Friday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UKMTO report

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that at 18:00 GMT, an unknown projectile struck a vessel 40 nautical miles south of Iran’s Lavan Island. According to UKMTO, it hit the port side and caused a fire on board. The vessel’s crew was safe, and no environmental impact was recorded.

It is unknown whether the UKMTO report concerns the same vessel mentioned by the IRGC Navy. In recent weeks, Iranian authorities have reported several incidents involving commercial vessels in and near the Strait of Hormuz, including the possible damage to tankers by naval mines.

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