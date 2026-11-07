The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Iran has lifted its self-imposed 2,000-kilometer limit on the range of ballistic missiles. IRGC spokesperson General Hossein Mohebbi announced this at a press conference in Tehran, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Statement by the IRGC spokesperson

Answering a question about missile range restrictions, Mohebbi said that this limitation had been lifted for Iran. He did not specify whether Tehran has missiles capable of exceeding this range and said only that Iran would demonstrate its capabilities in practice rather than merely make statements.

According to the publication, there is no confirmed information that Iran possesses missiles with a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers. At the same time, U.S. officials had previously stated that technologies from Iran's space program could be used to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning from the supreme leader

The IRGC statement came several days after Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khomeini said that any threat from the United States or Israel, regardless of its type and level, would receive a response without geographical limitations.

Incident near the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, the Iranian military reported that a tanker east of the Strait of Hormuz hit a mine and caught fire. The military did not name the vessel's flag or its destination. According to them, the tanker had switched off its navigation beacon and was in a prohibited area.

Read us on