Baltimore Ravens NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss six to 10 weeks due to a broken and dislocated thumb. Sky Sports News reports.

Injury on the first play

Jackson suffered the injury on the first offensive play in the game against the Buffalo Bills, which the Ravens lost 10–36. Buffalo pass rusher Greg Rousseau struck the hand with which the quarterback throws passes.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter noted that the recovery timeline is difficult to predict. According to him, injuries requiring surgery usually heal within six to 10 weeks, and Jackson's recovery progress will determine when he returns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Quarterback situation

Before the game against the Bills, Jackson missed three games because of a high ankle sprain. He could still return this season if the Ravens manage to reach the playoffs.

In the same game, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley injured his toe in the first half, so undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano entered the field as the emergency third quarterback. The Ravens have lost four games in a row, hold a 4–5 record and are in last place in the AFC North division. On Monday, the team will host the Los Angeles Chargers.

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