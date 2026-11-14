Quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL regular-season start for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft will lead Clint Kubiak's offense against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, following Kirk Cousins' trade to the Minnesota Vikings on the final day of the deadline, Sky Sports reports.

Debut against the champions

The Heisman Trophy winner spent the summer and the first half of the season learning from Cousins. Sky Sports NFL analyst Phoebe Schecter called the Seahawks' defense phenomenal and noted that it would not be easy for the rookie to read the opposing defenders' actions, including those of Nick Emmanwori, or to handle the defensive line.

Kubiak said the team expects Mendoza to lead the offense and the team on the field. According to him, the coaching staff needs to give the quarterback plenty of repetitions in practice so that he feels more comfortable. The Raiders coach previously served as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator, and Seattle won the Super Bowl in February with Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker.

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Mendoza's first numbers

Mendoza's only appearance this season came in October, in the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots, which the Raiders lost 17-45. He completed six of eight passes for 48 yards.

At the college level, Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national title without losing a single game. He recorded 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a 72% completion rate. This season, the Raiders' offense ranks 15th in the NFL in total yards, fifth in passing yards and eighth in scoring.

Brock Bowers leads the team with 658 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 94 yards per game. Before the game, the Raiders have a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks are 5-4. Seattle will be led by Drew Lock for the second consecutive time as he replaces the injured Darnold.

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