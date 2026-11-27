Some of Africa's largest coastal cities, including Lagos in Nigeria and Alexandria in Egypt, are sinking faster than previously thought. Researchers analysed ground movement beneath 20 African coastal cities using radar images from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellites, BBC News reports.

Rates of subsidence

According to the study, the ground beneath Alexandria was sinking by an average of 6 mm per year, while beneath Lagos it was sinking by 5 mm per year. If this rate continues, by 2050 the relative sea level in Alexandria could rise 36% more than projected by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change under a medium-emissions-growth scenario.

Significant subsidence was also recorded in Luanda, the capital of Angola. At the same time, Durban in South Africa remained stable or rose slightly. Satellite observations made it possible to detect ground-surface shifts from 1 mm per year, whereas a lack of ground stations had previously limited local monitoring in Africa.

Risks for cities

Subsidence makes areas lower relative to the ocean and increases the danger of flooding linked to sea-level rise caused by climate change. The authors of the work, published in Science Advances, estimated that by 2050, 7 million people, 1 billion buildings and assets worth $180 billion could be at risk of flooding.

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A separate estimate for Lagos indicates that by the end of the century, 4 million people could be affected by extreme sea levels. The study's lead author, Oluwaseyi Dasho, noted that the effects of subsidence are often unnoticeable in everyday life, but over decades they substantially increase the risk of flooding.

Local causes and adaptation

Scientists link part of the subsidence to human activity. One of the main causes is excessive groundwater extraction: this can compact the soil and cause the surface to sink. In Alexandria, the Aswan Dam may also affect the process, as it retains Nile sediments upstream and limits the replenishment of land masses.

In Lagos, possible factors include land reclamation to create artificial islands and construction on loose soils. Researchers note that alternative water sources, the cultivation of less water-intensive crops, flood protection and relocating critical infrastructure to higher ground could reduce the risks.

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