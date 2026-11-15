The Detroit Lions defeated the New England Patriots 35-10 in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The Detroit team earned its seventh win in nine games this season, while the Patriots’ record stands at five wins and five losses.

As Sky Sports News reports, running back Jahmyr Gibbs gained 252 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. He had 22 carries for 153 yards and added another 99 yards on receptions.

Patriots quarterback injury

New England quarterback Drake Maye injured his ankle on the opening drive. It happened after a sack by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Maye was then replaced by Tommy DeVito, who completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, threw one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked four times.

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Hutchinson also injured his knee while celebrating the sack and limped off the field. The Patriots scored their first three points after a 33-yard field goal by Andy Borregales.

Two touchdowns by St. Brown

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose mother is from Leverkusen, Germany, scored two touchdowns in the game in Germany. First, he scored on a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown, then added another in the third quarter, from 28 yards out. St. Brown speaks German, regularly visited Germany as a child and wears a German flag on his helmet.

Isaac TeSlaa added another receiving touchdown for Detroit. Lions quarterback Jared Goff finished the game with 303 passing yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. The Patriots’ only touchdown of the game was a 10-yard pass from DeVito to running back Lan Larison.

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