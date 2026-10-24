In Israel, Moti Leitner, head of the Haredi Public Party, said his political force would help the IDF fill a shortage of 12,000 fighters, which, according to him, the army reports. He believes that men from the ultra-Orthodox community who do not study the Torah should enlist for military service, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Chances of entering the Knesset

Leitner said that the Haredi Public Party expects to pass the electoral threshold in the upcoming Knesset elections, despite pressure to withdraw from the race. According to him, this pressure is being exerted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ultra-Orthodox parties.

The party leader referred to internal polls which, he claims, show support at the level of two to three seats. He also said that the party's support has exceeded 2% and continues to grow.

According to Leitner, it is difficult for the party to accurately measure support among Haredim because some voters do not want to publicly acknowledge their sympathies. He claims that some supporters fear threats and violence for openly supporting the political force, and also reported growing interest in the party among traditional voters.

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Position on conscription

The issue of Haredi service is one of the central points in the Haredi Public Party's platform. Leitner distinguishes between men who do not study the Torah and yeshiva students: he calls on the former to take responsibility and join the army, while supporting the preservation of exemption from service for the latter.

Leitner stated that, in his view, the Torah is the foundation of the community's existence, so the dispute over the service of yeshiva students will not be resolved. At the same time, he stressed the need for practical solutions to replenish the army.

Community responsibility

The party leader also called on Haredim to become more actively involved in Israel's economic life and security sector. In his view, the ultra-Orthodox community should regard the state as its own and take responsibility for its future.

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