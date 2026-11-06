LaKeshia Womack accused of failing to return rental car — The Hill

Democrat LaKeshia Womack, elected to the U.S. House of Representatives after winning North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, is accused of allegedly failing to return a rented vehicle in 2019, The Hill reports. The charge concerns a Class H felony.

Election victory

Womack defeated Republican Tim Moore, who had previously represented the district in the House of Representatives. The Hill described her victory as part of the Democrats’ success in North Carolina, where Democrats defeated Republican candidates in a number of races.

In October, during a campaign event, Womack was served with a summons over her failure to appear in response to a criminal summons related to the case. Moore used the charge in campaign advertisements against his opponent. Womack responded that the Republican was using an unresolved legal matter to attack her reputation.

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Possible restrictions in Congress

A felony conviction in itself would not deprive Womack of the right to be a member of the House of Representatives. At the same time, House rules provide that a lawmaker sentenced to two years or more must refrain from voting in sessions of the House and the Committee of the Whole House.

According to the outlet, in such a case Womack would also be expected to decline committee assignments and party leadership positions. The maximum sentence for a Class H felony in North Carolina is two years, but the specific term depends on the individual circumstances of the accused.

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