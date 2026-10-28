Lahore tops air pollution ranking with AQI 296 — Dawn

Lahore, Pakistan, topped the ranking of the world’s most polluted major cities maintained by the IQAir platform on the morning of October 28. At 10:00 a.m., the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 296, Dawn reports. As temperatures dropped, smog over the city intensified and worsened visibility.

Indicators in other cities

Cairo ranked second with an AQI of 289, followed by Delhi in third place with 272. The index stood at 186 in Tashkent and 173 in Karachi. Under the US scale, the readings in Lahore, Cairo and Delhi fell into the “very unhealthy” category.

An AQI level of 296 indicates high air pollution that may pose health risks, particularly for children, older people, and people with respiratory or heart conditions. Residents were advised to limit prolonged physical activity outdoors, especially those with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

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Authorities’ measures

Sajid Bashir, a spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency, said that authorities are monitoring industrial facilities and have installed devices to record pollution levels. According to him, weather changes affect smog, while easterly winds carry polluted air to Lahore from India’s border areas.

Authorities are also taking measures against stubble burning and are procuring and installing another 30 modern mist cannons mounted on electric trucks. They are used primarily in areas with high PM10 levels to suppress dust on roads and adjacent areas. Bashir added that construction work in Lahore and other cities of the province also contributes to pollution.

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