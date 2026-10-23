Lahore in Pakistan topped the global ranking of cities with the most polluted air on the morning of October 23: the air quality index, AQI, stood at 410, according to the IQAir platform. The figure was classified as “very unhealthy.” Dawn reports.

New Delhi in India ranked second with an AQI of 203, while Dakar in Senegal was third with a figure of 196. Lahore was the only Pakistani city in the top 20 of the list. Karachi was also included in the list of 21 cities, with an AQI of 110.

PM2.5 concentration

According to IQAir’s assessment, the concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in Lahore was 45.2 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual average. PM2.5 are particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less that can enter the bloodstream and brain and cause serious health complications with prolonged exposure.

The platform advised city residents not to exercise outdoors, to keep windows closed, to wear masks outside and, where possible, to install air purifiers indoors.

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Local monitoring data

The air quality monitoring platform of the Punjab provincial government recorded an AQI of 339 for Lahore at 11:00 on Thursday. This figure, compiled from data from ten stations in the city, was also classified as “very unhealthy.” According to Dawn, the discrepancy between the readings of the two systems may be related to differences in monitoring stations, averaging periods and measurement methods.

Rights activist Sheikh Saqib told Dawn that his two children have throat infections because of smog and criticized the authorities’ actions to reduce pollution. He suggested that school attendance could fall by half, as parents would stop sending their children to school because of deteriorating air quality. Saqib also said he sees crop residue being burned along motorways and smoke-emitting vehicles on Lahore’s roads.

On October 2, Lahore had already topped the IQAir list with an AQI of 167, which was then classified as “unhealthy.” Earlier this week, the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service also classified Lahore among cities with “extremely low” ozone levels.

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