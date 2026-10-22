The Lahore High Court in Pakistan has issued notices to Foreign Secretary Asim Iftikhar in two separate contempt of court petitions. They concern the alleged non-compliance with an earlier order in the case of two Pakistani citizens linked to the PTI party who are detained in the United Arab Emirates, Dawn reports.

On September 14, the court directed the foreign secretary to consider and decide within 15 days on petitions related to the detention of Syed Salman Raza Zaidi and Muhammad Junaid Jahangir.

Reply due by October 29

The contempt petitions were heard by Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram. The petitioners’ counsel, Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi, argued that both men still lack consular and diplomatic access as well as legal assistance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the lawyer, the petitioners were not formally informed of decisions on their petitions, although a considerable period has passed since the court’s order. Niazi asked for contempt proceedings to be initiated over the alleged non-compliance with the order. Following the initial hearing, the judge issued notices to the foreign secretary to submit a reply by October 29.

Circumstances of the detention

In the main petition, the lawyer stated that Zaidi disappeared from his residence in Sharjah on September 27, 2024, after which he was taken into custody by UAE authorities. Zaidi’s wife, Faryal Zainab, according to the lawyer, has not received clear information about the charges against her husband, the course of the trial, a possible sentence, and the full set of court documents.

Jahangir, according to Niazi, was detained on September 24, 2024, at Dubai airport while returning from Saudi Arabia. His father, Muhammad Ibrahim, challenged the alleged inability of the federal government and the Foreign Ministry to ensure effective consular protection and legal assistance. The petitioners request that the men be provided with consular and legal assistance, that their court documents be obtained, and that diplomatic steps be taken to return them to Pakistan.

Read us on