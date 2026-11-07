The Lahore High Court in Pakistan dismissed a public-interest petition in which its author asked the federal and provincial authorities to take legislative measures on marital rape. Justice Abeer Gul Khan ruled that a constitutional court cannot compel a legislative body to pass a particular law or introduce a new criminal offence, Dawn reports.

Petition’s demands

The petition was filed by lawyer Areej Sohail Bhatta. She said she had worked with women who complained of non-consensual sexual acts within marriage. The petitioner argued that the legislation lacks a separate legal framework for sexual violence between spouses and requested legislative action, including amendments to Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The judge stressed that the ruling does not mean approval of violence or cruel treatment in marriage and does not prevent parliament or provincial legislative assemblies from considering the issue.

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Limits of the court’s powers

Khan noted that Pakistan’s Constitution distributes powers among the legislative, executive and judicial branches, and that judicial review does not allow courts to assume legislative functions. According to her, Article 199 of the Constitution gives the high court the authority to issue orders to ensure fundamental rights, but this differs from compelling lawmakers to pass a specific law.

The judge also referred to constitutional provisions on protecting a person’s security, dignity and equality, as well as provisions allowing special protection for women. At the same time, she noted that the state’s requirement to protect marriage and the family cannot serve as permission for violence against one of the spouses.

According to the judge, parliament and provincial assemblies have the authority to enact laws on criminal law, procedure and evidence. She pointed out that the petitioner did not challenge a specific provision as unconstitutional and did not indicate that the authorities had failed to fulfill an existing legal duty.

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