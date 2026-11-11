In Australia, former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon denied during hearings at the Supreme Court of New South Wales that he had created a fake profile of Jesse Byrd on the dating app Grindr after their breakup.

Testimony in court

As The Guardian reports, a friend of Lamarre-Condon previously testified that he had created fake profiles of Byrd on Grindr and other apps. During cross-examination by prosecutor Brett Hatfield, Lamarre-Condon said this had not happened.

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At the same time, the defendant said that after his breakup with Byrd, he tried to create an account using an email address he believed belonged to a man Byrd was dating. According to him, he wanted to check whether the address was active on the app to find out whether that man was in an exclusive relationship with Byrd. Lamarre-Condon added that he did not create or use an account in that person's name.

Murder charges

Beau Lamarre-Condon is accused of fatally shooting Jesse Byrd and his new partner Luke Davies at Byrd's home in the Paddington area of Sydney on February 19, 2024. According to the prosecution, the police officer's service weapon was used. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and a charge of aggravated break and enter. The trial before Justice Natalie Adams is ongoing.

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