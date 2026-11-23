Barcelona said in a statement released on Monday, November 23, that 19-year-old forward Lamine Yamal will miss the Champions League match against Sabah in Azerbaijan. The match is scheduled for Wednesday. The club cited discomfort in his right ankle as the reason. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing the club's statement.

Match against Villarreal

Yamal played the full Spanish league match against Villarreal, in which Barcelona won 3-2. This season, he has been in the starting lineup in each of all 17 matches played by Barcelona.

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The club expects the forward to be ready to play in Sunday's La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruña.

Other absences

Javi Espart and Roony Bardghji will also miss the match against Sabah due to injuries. Pau Cubarsí, Andreas Christensen and Rodri Hernández may also not play, as their participation in the match remains in question.

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