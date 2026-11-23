Lana Del Rey marked the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 with a trip to Miami and by publishing photos featuring a unique Birkin bag designed in the style of the fictional Vice City. Miami inspired the game’s developers to create this city.

The bag and a trip around the city

As NME reports, bag maker Prive Porter said it sold Del Rey this one-of-a-kind item. The singer posted a selection of photos from Miami featuring the accessory on Instagram.

Radio station and new track

Del Rey also became one of the hosts of the in-game radio station Back Country Radio in Grand Theft Auto 6. Together with her husband Jeremy Dufrene and Morgan Wallen, she presents songs in the “renegade country” genre.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The performer’s new track Crazy For You was included on the album Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album, which contains 34 tracks and was released together with the game on November 19. In a comment to Rolling Stone, Del Rey called her participation in the project special and a privilege, and said she cannot wait to play the new installment of the series.

Rockstar Games reported that Grand Theft Auto 6 generated more than $3.8 billion in sales on its first day after release. The company said it was the biggest launch in the history of the entertainment industry.

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