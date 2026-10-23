US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said during a visit to Buenos Aires that the administration of President Donald Trump is most closely aligned with the government of Argentina. At a press conference with Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, he said the United States has no other country in the world whose government it is so closely aligned with.

Landau praised the administration of President Javier Milei for its efforts to attract foreign investment. According to him, Argentina has the resources to become an economic superpower, and the current government has created the conditions for a new “golden age” for the country and is facilitating the arrival of foreign investors, Buenos Aires Times reports.

US ambassador’s statements spark controversy

Landau’s remarks came two days after a statement by US Ambassador to Argentina Peter Lamelas, who linked Washington’s continued support to the country’s political course after 2027. Milei, who intends to run for re-election next year, is one of Trump’s closest allies in Latin America.

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Lamelas said the United States supports Milei’s government and Argentines provided that the country moves “in the right direction: to the right, not to the left.” He also mentioned potential investment projects worth up to $20 billion, without providing details.

Cybersecurity and visa talks

Quirno rejected claims that US support has political conditions. According to him, the condition is continuing the course toward economic growth, macroeconomic order and fiscal balance.

During Landau’s visit, Washington also announced $15 million in assistance to help Argentina establish a National Cybersecurity Operations Center. In addition, the sides are working on a possible visit by US Vice President J.D. Vance in November and continue talks on Argentina’s possible accession to the US Visa Waiver Program.

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