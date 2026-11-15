In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai-based Landmark Group is investigating a cyber incident involving unauthorized access to customer data from its Shukran loyalty programme. The company said the data includes names, contact details and dates of birth. The National reports.

The initial assessment of the incident, published on the Shukran website, remained unchanged as of Saturday. In this assessment, the company listed customer names, contact details and dates of birth among the information affected by the incident.

Risks of using personal data

Cybersecurity experts warn that even basic information about a person may be valuable to attackers. Group-IB researcher Mohamed Emam noted that a breach does not necessarily need to contain financial data to create opportunities for fraud.

According to him, names and phone numbers can help criminals create convincing phishing messages or impersonate company representatives. Such actions may be intended to persuade a person to disclose additional information, verification codes or account credentials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How data may be used

Emam said that stolen information may appear on cybercriminal forums, illicit online marketplaces or private messaging channels within hours of being obtained. However, not every breach is immediately published or offered for sale: attackers may retain the information for their own operations or share it privately.

Kaspersky lead researcher Maher Yamout added that such data may be combined with information from previous breaches to create more detailed profiles of potential victims. This may facilitate targeted phishing attacks, account takeover attempts, identity fraud or financial scams.

ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins stressed that containing the incident does not eliminate the risk for affected customers. In his assessment, personal data may reach other criminal groups and be used for further attacks against consumers.

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