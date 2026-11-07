McLaren driver Lando Norris took pole position for the Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. Qualifying at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo was suspended for a long time due to torrential rain.

Third consecutive pole

Norris secured pole for McLaren at the São Paulo round for the third consecutive year, Channel NewsAsia reports. The British driver set the fastest time in qualifying, which took place on Saturday, November 7.

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Changes to the starting grid

George Russell of Mercedes set the second-fastest qualifying time, but will lose five places on the starting grid due to a penalty. His teammate Kimi Antonelli, whom the source calls the newly crowned champion, will start from the front row.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was fourth in qualifying but will also receive a 10-place grid penalty. As a result, Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson is set to start third, while Nico Hülkenberg of Audi will start fourth.

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