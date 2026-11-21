Alpine skier Lara Colturi, who represents Albania, won the women’s slalom at a World Cup event in Gurgl, Austria. It is the first World Cup victory both in the career of the 20-year-old athlete and in Albania’s history, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Victory in Gurgl

Colturi completed two runs on the Kirchenkar course in 1 minute 45.47 seconds. Sweden’s Sara Hector, who was seventh after the first run, finished second, 0.27 seconds behind.

Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden, who led after the first run, finished third, 0.30 seconds behind the winner. In the first run, the 35-year-old Swede was 0.24 seconds ahead of Colturi, while Italy’s Lara Della Mea was third, another two hundredths of a second behind the leader. In the second run, Della Mea lost positions and finished ninth.

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A strong start to the season

Before the event in Gurgl, Colturi had finished second twice in a row at the start of the season. In particular, she missed victory in the opening giant slalom in Sölden by just one hundredth of a second.

Swenn Larsson was seeking her first World Cup victory in nearly three years. Her two previous wins in the competition were also in slalom, and she last stood on the top step of the podium in February 2024. American Mikaela Shiffrin has reduced her number of slalom starts this season, focusing more on giant slalom and super-G.

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