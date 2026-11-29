In Turin, Italy, Lazio defeated Torino 2-1 and extended their unbeaten run in the Italian championship. The Rome side have 35 points and are three points ahead of Inter, who thrashed Genoa 4-0 in their match, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Two goals before the break

The visitors withstood Torino's early pressure and scored twice in two minutes late in the first half. Oliver Provstgaard opened the scoring by heading in a corner. Soon afterwards, Mattia Zaccagni intercepted the ball in midfield, passed to Gustav Isaksen, and the Dane entered the penalty area and fired into the far corner.

At the start of the second half, Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas diverted Giovanni Simeone's shot onto the post. Che Adams later reduced Torino's deficit with a header, but the Romans held on to their winning score. Lazio, who finished ninth last season, have the best defence in the league and 17 more points than at this stage of the previous championship.

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Inter score four against Genoa

Inter decided the outcome of their match against Genoa before the break. Lautaro Martinez, who started a league match for the first time since September, opened the scoring in the 29th minute after a pass from Andy Diouf. Later, Martinez's deflected pass found Marcus Thuram, who scored while turning, while Petar Sucic converted a penalty late in the first half.

Thuram's second goal in the match was accidental: Nicolo Barella's pass across the goal line, after a deflection off a defender, struck the forward's shin and went into the net. Inter moved up to second place, while Roma had one point fewer ahead of Sunday's match against Monza.

Frosinone victory

In another Saturday match, Frosinone defeated Parma 3-0. Tomas Bobcek scored a second-half hat-trick in his first match in the starting lineup. For the promoted side, it was a sixth consecutive home win, which lifted them to sixth place, while Parma dropped into the relegation zone.

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