Latvia may finance the construction of the Selija military training ground directly from the defense budget instead of through a public-private partnership. Finance Minister Maris Kucinskis spoke about this possibility in an interview with the LETA agency, Baltic News Network reports.

Alternative to a public-private partnership

According to Kucinskis, new macroeconomic forecasts indicate that funds for the project may not have to be raised outside the state budget. The Ministry of Defense had considered a public-private partnership model under which the state would pay for the facilities over many years.

The minister noted that such a scheme would make it possible to spread payments over time, but the total cost of the project could ultimately double. He compared this mechanism to a mortgage, when the necessary funds are not available immediately.

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Eurostat decision and work timeline

The choice of financing model depends, among other things, on a decision by the EU statistical service Eurostat on whether the public-private partnership project can be excluded from the budget deficit. Kucinskis said that Eurostat shows no willingness to make concessions, while Lithuania has already received a refusal regarding a similar scheme.

The minister did not make a final forecast on financing the training ground directly from the defense budget. He said that substantial work had already been done with the European Investment Bank, and that the government still has to make a decision. According to Kucinskis, construction will take at least four to five years.

Earlier, the TV3 program Nekā personīga reported that the financing plan for the new military base and army warehouses at the Selija training ground remained uncertain. If the costs have to be included in planned defense spending at the level of 5% of GDP, other military development plans could slow down significantly.

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