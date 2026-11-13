Latvia may freeze the implementation of the Rail Baltica railway project if it cannot secure sufficient funding from the European Union. Latvian Finance Minister Māris Kučinskis admitted this possibility, Baltic News Network reports.

According to the minister, annual state co-financing for the project could amount to around €150 million, provided EU funds are received through the Connecting Europe Facility programme. Kučinskis called securing such funding the most difficult issue for the country.

Limit of state funding

Kučinskis stated that the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance had calculated Latvia's possible level of expenditure. According to him, the state could allocate several tens of millions of euros additionally, bringing its annual contribution to €200 million, including to finance project management.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The minister assessed this contribution as 15% state co-financing. According to him, the total funding for the project under this approach would amount to approximately €1 billion per year, and Rail Baltica could be completed in 2041. Kučinskis believes that without increased external support, the project is too expensive for a country with a population of around 1.5 million people and low population density.

Possible suspension of the project

The minister stressed that Latvia does not plan to raise taxes for the construction of the railway and cannot direct all other European structural funds intended for roads, schools and other investments toward it. According to him, the prime minister is raising the funding issue with the responsible officials in Brussels.

Kučinskis also noted that Latvia will have to fulfil its existing contractual obligations regarding Rail Baltica. According to him, the most expensive part of the project is the bridge over the Daugava near Salaspils. In the minister's view, the railway's military significance is now primarily linked to connecting military training grounds and ensuring access to them.

Read us on