Latvia’s National Armed Forces have declared an orange-level air threat alert in Ludza Municipality due to a potential threat to the country’s airspace. Residents in the areas covered by the warning received notifications on their mobile phones, LSM English reports.

What the orange level means

The Latvian military uses a two-level notification system via mobile communications. The yellow level is an informational message about a possible threat in the airspace and does not require immediate action by the public.

According to Latvia’s National Armed Forces, the orange level means a confirmed threat in the airspace and the need to immediately follow instructions in the areas covered by the warning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recommendations for residents

People indoors are advised to take shelter in a place where at least two walls separate them from the exterior of the building. Those in a car are advised to assess the situation: continue driving to a safe place or leave the vehicle, move away from the road, and find the nearest shelter.

If an explosion is heard, people should remain indoors and stay away from windows and doors. After an explosion, they should not go outside until emergency services issue a notification or until at least 10 minutes have passed since the last explosion. The military also urged people not to publish photos and videos on social media in order to avoid spreading disinformation and revealing defensive positions.

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