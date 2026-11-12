Latvia’s Ministry of the Interior has proposed extending the enhanced security regime on the border with Belarus until June 30, 2027. The regime is currently in effect until the end of 2026. The ministry prepared the draft decision for consideration by the government, Baltic News Network reports.

Reasons for extending the regime

Latvia’s Ministry of the Interior stated that migration pressure on the Latvian-Belarusian border remains high. The agency also reported changes in tactics that, in its assessment, are being used to undermine the integrity of the state border.

Despite the border infrastructure built in this area, cases of deliberate damage to equipment, including surveillance cameras and electrical distribution cabinets, have been recorded there. Cases of illegal border crossings through tunnels and aggressive behavior toward personnel involved in border protection have also been detected.

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The ministry believes that provocations and hybrid threats at the border may continue, while illegal migration is being used to pressure Latvia as well as the external borders of the EU and NATO. The agency also emphasized the need for coordinated action by countries in the region to maintain a comparable level of border protection with Belarus.

Crossing statistics

According to the LETA agency, as of November 10, 2026, 12,857 people were prevented from illegally crossing the Latvian-Belarusian border. In 2025, there were 12,046 such people, while 31 irregular migrants were allowed to enter Latvia for humanitarian reasons.

In 2024, border guards prevented 5,388 people from illegally crossing the border; in 2023, 13,863; and in 2022, 5,286. According to the source, Latvia has been facing migration pressure, which the country’s authorities claim is organized by Belarus, since August 2021.

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