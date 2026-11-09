Construction of the Baltic Defence Line continues in Latvia along the eastern border: anti-tank ditches are being dug there and concrete barriers known as “dragon’s teeth” are being installed. So far, four kilometres of ditches have been dug along the border, while “dragon’s teeth” have been laid over a five-kilometre stretch, LSM English reports.

Border fortification plans

In total, anti-tank ditches stretching 89 kilometres are planned in the first stage. The first 27 kilometres are to be completed next spring. According to Latvia’s National Guard, the work will continue during winter.

In a section of Balvi Municipality, concrete barriers are being placed in three rows. Each element weighs approximately one and a half tonnes and is slightly more than one metre high. An anti-tank ditch slightly more than two metres deep is to be dug there later.

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Natural and artificial obstacles

The total length of Latvia’s border with Russia and Belarus exceeds 450 kilometres. Fortifications will not be built along its entire length: swamps, lakes and dense forests in certain sections serve as natural obstacles to the movement of heavy equipment. Artificial barriers are being installed where the equipment of a potential adversary could move more easily.

In one section of Balvi Municipality, ditches more than five metres wide have already been dug; they will later be supplemented with “dragon’s teeth”. The National Guard explained that crossing the ditches requires filling equipment or combat bridges, while clearing concrete barriers requires other specialised systems.

By 2029, €303 million has been allocated for the military fortification of the border. The funds are planned to be spent not only on ditches and concrete obstacles, but also on the development of other defence systems.

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