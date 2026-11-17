Latvian national airline airBaltic may exhaust its cash reserves in the first half of December if it does not gain access to additional financing during restructuring. In that case, the carrier will be unable to continue operating and will be forced to begin liquidation, Baltic News Network reports, citing documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

On November 16, the company filed a response with the court to objections from some holders of secured notes maturing in 2029. They oppose granting new lenders priority liens over assets that are already pledged under those notes.

Funding dispute

Stefan Krastev, vice chairman of the airline's financial adviser Seabury Global Aviation Advisors, said in a supplemental declaration that an analysis of operating forecasts and cash flow projections indicates a risk of funds being depleted without the remaining tranches of DIP financing. airBaltic is raising this financing as part of its Chapter 11 proceedings.

airBaltic needs court permission to grant new lenders priority liens. This is necessary to raise a second tranche of up to €125 million and a third tranche of up to €50 million. According to the company, it received three financing proposals, and all potential lenders required such priority. After the Chapter 11 proceedings began, the carrier also sought alternative options but received no proposals without this condition.

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Assets and hearing schedule

The company proposed protecting bondholders' interests with lower-priority liens on additional assets: eight Airbus A220 aircraft, seven spare engines, and a flight simulator. The court has not yet decided whether these measures are sufficient and whether new lenders may receive priority liens.

Krastev estimated the value of the bondholders' collateral at approximately €251 million if airBaltic continues operating. In the event of liquidation, it could fall to €28.5–56.1 million, according to his calculations. The main hearing on the priority of the new financing was postponed from November 17–18 to December 9 and, if necessary, will also continue on December 10.

In October, the court had already approved a DIP financing structure of up to €350 million, but the issue of lien priority for new lenders remained unresolved. airBaltic says that flights and passenger services will currently continue as scheduled, while existing tickets and bookings remain valid.

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