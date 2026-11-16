Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, together with colleagues from Rice University, found no overall improvement in memory among younger and older people who performed tasks in a room scented with lavender essential oil. At the same time, older participants recalled objects more accurately if they first encountered the scent during the initial learning stage rather than during the second task block, News-Medical reports.

How the experiment was conducted

The study involved healthy younger and older volunteers without signs of Alzheimer’s disease. First, their baseline olfactory functioning was assessed. Some participants entered a room where a diffuser released a lavender scent, while others entered an odorless room.

On a computer screen, volunteers were shown two sets of images of everyday objects, including a hair dryer or a tomato. Those who viewed the first block in the scented room saw the second block without an odor, and vice versa. Lavender was chosen as a common scent that people may perceive as pleasant or unpleasant.

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The role of first exposure to the scent

After a break, participants were shown the same images, slightly altered images, or entirely new images. For example, a hair dryer that was red during the learning stage could become blue. This made it possible to assess both general recognition of an object and the ability to remember its details, including color.

Older participants found it more difficult to recall details, but the presence or absence of the scent alone did not provide a statistically significant advantage to either younger or older volunteers. At the same time, the order in which the scent was introduced proved important specifically for the older group: those who experienced lavender during the first learning phase reproduced what they had seen more accurately. No such difference was recorded among younger participants.

Better memory for details was also shown by older volunteers who found the scent pleasant and who initially had fewer impairments in their sense of smell. The results were published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. The authors suggest that not only sensory stimuli, but also the timing and manner of their initial perception, may matter for supporting memory in old age.

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