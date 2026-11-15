In Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan, an avalanche swept down a mountain slope where gold miners were working. Two workers were killed and six others were injured, Anadolu Agency reports, citing local media.

Incident in Arghanj Khwa district

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Andarab area of Arghanj Khwa district. Afghan television channel Tolo News reported that several people were working at the gold mine when the avalanche occurred.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The injured people and the bodies of the two victims were transported by military helicopter to Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province. The accident occurred in this northern Afghan province.

Mining risks

Anadolu Agency notes that accidents at mining enterprises in Afghanistan occur frequently. According to the agency, inadequate safety standards and weak regulation of the industry contribute to this.

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