In Japan, the Liberal Democratic Party is considering disciplinary action against four of its lawmakers who left the chamber before a vote in the lower house of parliament on a bill to cut the food tax. The bill, backed by the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, was approved by the lower house on Friday, The Japan Times reports.

Explanations from lawmakers

The LDP leadership demanded that former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Yuko Obuchi, Hajime Funada and Yoshihisa Furukawa submit written explanations on Monday. They were required to explain why they had violated the party line by leaving the chamber before the vote.

After submitting his explanation to party headquarters, Ishiba said that consumption tax revenues should be directed entirely toward social spending, including healthcare, elderly care, pensions and childcare. All four expressed doubts during deliberations on the bill regarding sources for offsetting the reduction in tax revenue and the effectiveness of the initiative.

Tax cut for two years

The bill provides for cutting the food tax from 8% to 1% for two years, starting in April next year. It is expected to result in an annual reduction in tax revenue of 5 trillion yen, or $31.6 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The LDP holds two-thirds of the seats in the lower house, so the bill easily received its support. At the same time, the opposition controls the majority in the upper house of parliament. Opponents of the initiative may refer to the position of influential LDP lawmakers who did not take part in the vote.

Party leadership’s reaction

Takayuki Kobayashi, the LDP’s policy chief, stressed that the vote should have taken place in accordance with the party line and that party discipline is extremely important. According to the publication, the leadership also fears that upper house lawmakers who share the concerns of Ishiba and his colleagues may oppose the bill if the party does not respond.

Sanae Takaichi refrained from assessing the actions of the four lawmakers, saying that these were their individual decisions. She said that the government had confidently submitted the bill and would explain its significance and consequences.

Read us on