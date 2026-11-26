LeBron James recorded a triple-double in an NBA Cup game in which the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 111–104. At the age of 41, he broke his own league record as the oldest player to record a triple-double, Sky Sports News reports.

James finished the game with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. In the first half, he scored 14 consecutive points, including making three three-pointers. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points for Philadelphia, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 14 rebounds for Miami.

Philadelphia played its second consecutive game without Joel Embiid, who missed the game due to illness. Late in the second quarter, the team also lost Jaylen Brown because of a left hamstring issue. The victory ended Miami's seven-game winning streak and improved the 76ers' season record to 15–4.

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Durant surpasses the 33,000-point mark

Kevin Durant became the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 33,000 career points. Before him, James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant reached this milestone.

The 38-year-old Durant reached the mark in a game in which the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 116–104. He scored 20 points, made seven of 15 field-goal attempts and grabbed 10 rebounds. A three-pointer with 46.3 seconds remaining before halftime gave him the historic achievement.

Second fastest to the milestone

Durant became the second-fastest player to reach 33,000 points: he needed four more games than James. He is also just over 600 points behind Bryant on the list of the league's all-time leading scorers.

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