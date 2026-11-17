In the United States, basketball player LeBron James filed a lawsuit in the Manhattan federal court in New York against Bron, a sports analytics and betting research app. He claims that the service used his nickname and an artificial intelligence-generated image of the athlete in an advertising campaign without permission, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Claims in the lawsuit

In the lawsuit, James said that he carefully controls the use of his image and chooses the brands and projects he promotes. He is asking the court to prohibit the defendants from using the Bron name and to award compensatory and punitive damages, the amount of which was not specified.

Also named as defendants in the case are the service's co-founders, Anish Gupta and Mark Zogby. Bron did not respond to requests for comment, the outlet notes.

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AI image and betting

According to James, the advertisement featured an AI version of the basketball player that spoke in his voice, wore a jersey with the nickname Bron and the number 23, had his tattoos, and reviewed bets on other NBA players. The lawsuit says this falsely created the impression that James makes or considers bets on NBA games and player performance, although league rules prohibit this.

Bron, also known as PlayVision, is described in the App Store as a sports analytics and betting research app with odds comparisons, player and team data, and bet tracking. Its description states that the service does not accept bets. James also reported having an exclusive promotional relationship with the prediction markets platform Polymarket.

According to the lawsuit materials, James's lawyer sent the service's representatives a letter on November 5 demanding that they cease the infringement. After that, the advertisement was removed, and users were promised a new name. The video also featured basketball player Luka Dončić, who, according to the lawsuit, also sent a cease-and-desist letter.

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