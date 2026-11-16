Philadelphia 76ers basketball player LeBron James moved into third place in NBA history for assists. In the game against the Indiana Pacers, which ended with Philadelphia winning 131-124, he recorded 11 assists, scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, Sky Sports reports.

Third place in assists

In the fourth quarter, James passed to VJ Edgecombe for his 12,092nd career assist. This allowed him to surpass Jason Kidd on the NBA’s all-time list. Only John Stockton and Chris Paul remain ahead of James in this category.

James, who will turn 42 next month, is playing his first season with the 76ers. He is also the NBA leader in games played, minutes on the court, made field goals and field-goal attempts.

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Third-quarter run

In the third quarter, James scored eight consecutive points and helped Philadelphia take an 82-73 lead. During that stretch, center Tacko Fall secured an offensive rebound, after which James made two free throws. Fall also set a screen that allowed James to drive to the basket. The basketball player later added a 20-foot shot and a dunk.

In the first quarter, James suffered a hard foul while driving against former 76ers player Kelly Oubre Jr. The basketball player briefly held his left wrist, but showed no noticeable effects of the injury for the remainder of the game.

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