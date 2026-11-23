Danish toy manufacturer LEGO plans to invest around €1 billion in a new factory in Estarreja, Portugal. The facility is expected to begin production in 2030 and, once fully operational, provide more than 1,000 jobs, Euronews reports.

Production for the European market

The company said the new site will help meet demand for LEGO products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The factory will become LEGO's fourth facility in Europe, following production sites in Denmark, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

The factory will cover 115,000 square metres, while the site allocated for it will span 60 hectares — roughly equivalent to the area of 120 football pitches. The facility will manufacture and process LEGO bricks, as well as package finished sets.

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Automation and renewable energy

According to LEGO Chief Operating Officer Carsten Rasmussen, the Estarreja facility will become the company's most automated and technologically advanced factory. He explained the choice of Portugal by its proximity to sales markets, transport connections, the country's focus on sustainability and the availability of skilled workers.

Construction is planned to begin in the first half of 2027. LEGO intends to cover all of the factory's annual energy needs with renewable sources; around 80% is to be supplied by solar panels and energy storage systems on the facility's grounds.

The new site will become LEGO's eighth factory worldwide. The company also expects to open a facility and a regional distribution centre in Virginia, United States, in 2027.

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