The Labor opposition in the Australian state of Tasmania plans to introduce a bill to parliament this week to establish caps on state election campaign spending for the first time. The initiative would allow a party to spend no more than $50,000 per candidate, ABC News reports.

Tasmanian Labor leader Josh Willie said such rules should make elections a contest of ideas rather than financial capacity. According to him, the restrictions should shield politics from the influence of big money and create more equal conditions for new electoral candidates and parties.

What restrictions are proposed

Tasmania has five electorates for the lower house of parliament, where a party can nominate a total of 35 candidates — seven in each electorate. Therefore, under the proposed formula, a party’s maximum spending would be $1.75 million. Independent candidates would be allowed to spend up to $60,000 because they do not have a centralised campaign.

A limit of $75,000 is proposed for third-party election campaign participants and related entities. The cap would cover advertising, posts and flyers, payments to consultants and agencies, opinion polls, research and non-cash contributions. At the same time, administrative and operational costs, including staff expenses, would not be counted.

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Time frame and sanctions

The bill provides for the restrictions to apply nine months before election day, or from the day parliament is dissolved in the event of an early vote. The amounts are proposed to be indexed to inflation, while party spending in an individual electorate would also be limited. For exceeding the cap, the document provides for a financial penalty equal to twice the amount overspent. Deliberate circumvention of the rules is planned to be defined as a criminal offence punishable by fines and imprisonment.

The opposition expects to bring the bill before the lower house by the end of the year. Willie expects the state’s Liberal government and the One Nation party to oppose the document. Spending caps already apply to elections for Tasmania’s upper house and local elections, as well as Australian federal elections and elections in New South Wales, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

According to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission, since 1 July the Labor Party has declared $1.73 million in campaign spending, the Liberals $1.13 million, and the Greens $375,000. University of Tasmania Professor Richard Eccleston believes the restrictions could reduce the influence of big money on politics. At the same time, Geoffrey Watson of the Centre for Public Integrity warned that such rules could significantly favour incumbent politicians who already have staff and parliamentary offices.

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