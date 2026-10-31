Victoria Labor promises 20 free dental clinics — ABC News Australia

In Australia’s state of Victoria, the Labor Party has promised to open 20 free dental clinics if re-elected. State Premier Ben Carroll said the party would increase its previous election promise from 10 to 20 facilities, ABC News reports.

Dental clinic plan

The program is planned to cost $230 million. The clinics are intended to provide free dental care to people of all ages. Regional dental centres are proposed for Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, the Latrobe Valley, Mildura and Shepparton.

The party also named suburban areas where new facilities could appear: Banyule, Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Dandenong, Frankston, Hume, Maribyrnong, Melton, Monash, Whittlesea, Wyndham, Yarra and Yarra Ranges. Carroll said his campaign bus is expected to visit all 20 proposed locations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Opposition proposal

Opposition leader Jess Wilson, for her part, intends to propose accelerating and expanding worker protection orders. Under the Coalition’s plan, such orders would prohibit aggressive and violent offenders from approaching workers whom they had previously harmed.

The Coalition promises to introduce interim protection orders as one of its first legislative steps after the state parliament resumes sitting. Victoria Police could also apply for such orders on behalf of victims, and the mechanism is proposed to be extended to commercial venues, the hospitality sector and service businesses where employees interact with the public.

Victoria state elections are scheduled for November 28, with early voting to begin on November 18. More than 4.6 million state residents are enrolled to vote.

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