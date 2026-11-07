Australia's Victorian Labor Party has proposed introducing rehabilitation detention for young offenders for up to 12 months ahead of the election. If the government is re-elected, young people will be held around the clock in secure residential youth justice facilities, ABC News Australia reports.

Rehabilitation detention

The proposed policy will apply to young offenders involved in minor or mid-level offences. Crime Prevention Minister Paul Edbrooke said the current system already provides for the detention of minors for serious crimes, but lacks an effective option for less serious offences.

Edbrooke named the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre, which the Allan government reopened earlier this year, as a possible facility for the program. In October 2025, Corrections Minister Enver Erdogan explained the centre's reopening by a 46% increase in the remand rate after bail reform in March.

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When it reopened, 30 places initially became available at the facility, which has capacity for more than 100 people. The plan envisaged spending more than $141 million over five years. According to Edbrooke, the program could cover nearly 500 young people over two years, and its capacity could be expanded further.

Opposition's UFC plans

Meanwhile, the opposition Liberal Party has focused on holding major events in Melbourne. Its leader, Jess Wilson, promised that if victorious, she would establish a $40 million major events attraction fund for sporting and entertainment events.

Among the stated plans is bringing UFC tournaments back to Melbourne. The proposal also envisages cooperation with TKO, which manages WWE and Zuffa Boxing. Wilson said such events should support small businesses and create jobs. Victoria's state election is scheduled for November 28.

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